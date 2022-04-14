Stung Treng: Two people were injured while drinking and dancing during the New Year celebration, after an unknown person fired a rifle in Sam Ang village, Sam Ang commune, Tha La Bori district. Vat, Stung Treng province, at around 9 pm on April 13, 2022.

According to a Sam Ang police officer, there were 5 to 6 people at the gathering, drinking, singing and dancing, when suddenly shots were fired by persons unknown. Two people were injured and taken to Stung Treng Provincial Referral Hospital.

One of the victims, Mess Hin, was shot in the left forearm. After being sent to Stung Treng Provincial Referral Hospital due to his serious condition, he was sent to Phnom Penh for treatment overnight. Meanwhile, a woman named Neth Thorn was injured her right hand and is being treated at Stung Treng Provincial Hospital.

Authorities confirmed that they found three AK bullets, one of which did not explode. After the incident, the authorities investigated and targeted to arrest the suspects and punish them according to law. RASMEI