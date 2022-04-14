Banteay Meanchey Province: Two people died after a car crashed and caught on fire at 18:30 on April 13, 2022 on National Road 58 between the 10-11 km near Border Police Post (Deum Kor Koh) Vorak 911 located in O’Neang Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.



Police said that a right-hand drive Toyota Camry, made in 1993, with license plate Battambang 2A-2702, was driving from north to south at high speed when the brakes appeared to have failed. The driver swerved to the left, and the car fell into a ditch, setting the car on fire.



Two men were killed, one was the driver named Da, 31 years old, living in Prey Chan village, O’Bei Choan commune, O’Chrov and the passenger in the car, a 40-year-old man living in Ang Seila Khmer village, O’Bei Choan commune, O’Chrov district, who died while being taken to the hospital. NKD