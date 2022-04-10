Phnom Penh: A man drove a luxury car at high speeds, swerved and hit a bush and broke a tree, but fortunately no people were.

The accident happened at 2:45 AM on April 10, 2022 along R6 in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, a man was seen driving a black Ford Mustang with Cambodian license plate YOU.QIAN driving along R6 in the direction from west to east at high speed. At the scene, he swerved up the road to hit a flower bush and a tree, then stopped moving.

After the incident, the car owner agreed to pay compensation for all damages to end the story at the scene. NKD