Phnom Penh: At 2:00 AM on April 8, 2022, a man driving a Prius crashed into a central divider along Street 2004 in Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the man was seen driving the Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BK-8463 traveling along 2004 from west to east at high speed. At the scene of the accident, the driver of the car fell asleep at the wheel and hit the plant filled divider.

After the incident, local authorities and experts measured and stored the car at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for the next legal settlement.