Phnom Penh: According to the Immigration Department, at the opening ceremony of the Immigration Bureau’s 2021 work summary and 2022 work outlook meeting on April 6, 3,594 illegal foreigners were deported from Cambodia in 2021.

Immigration Department director-general General Kirth Chantharith said that the 3,594 foreigners deported came from 43 countries, including 2,899 from Thailand, 266 from China, 194 from Vietnam, 101 from Nigeria, 19 from Indonesia, 16 from the Philippines, and 7 from Malaysia. .

In addition, the police cracked a total of 896 criminal cases involving foreigners and arrested 4,311 suspects.

From 2014 to December 2021, Cambodia deported a total of 20,824 foreigner nationals from the country.