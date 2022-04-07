Phnom Penh: A man hit a grassy divider and a light pole causing damage, but fortunately nobody was injured.

The accident happened at 11:20 pm on April 6, 2022 along National Road 1 in Sangkat Chbar Ampov II, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a man driving a silver Toyota Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2 AM-7761 along National Road 1 from west to east at high speed. At the scene, he swerved to the left, went up onto the grass and hit a light pole, causingit to fall to the ground.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to lift the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later.