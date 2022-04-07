Phnom Penh: At 12:30 midnight on April 6, 2022, a Chinese man and women, suspected of drunk driving hit a truck carrying coconuts along Russian Federation east of the Choam Chao flyover in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the truck driver, before the incident, he drove his vehicle with license plate Kampong Cham 2A-1393, transporting coconuts from Kampot province to Phnom Penh around Toul Kork market, traveling from west to east,. When he arrived at the scene above, his truck had a blow out, so he stopped to change the tires.

He got out of the cab and a white Hyundai luxury car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BC-1028, driven by a Chinese man, accompanied by another Chinese woman hit his vehicle from behind, causing extensive damage, but fortunately the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries. The Chinese couple opened the car door and fled the scene.

After the incident, the two vehicles were measured by traffic police to save and wait for a legal settlement.