Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus RX330 at high speeed, lost control and hit a concrete divider at 2:30 am on April 6, 2022 at the dam traffic light along Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, a white Lexus RX 330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-0026 was seen driving along 271 from north to south at high speed. the vehicle hit the concrete and turned upside down, causing severe damage.

A man opened the door, crawled out of the car, seemingly suffering no serious injuries, and then left the scene.



Later, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD