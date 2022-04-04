Phnom Penh: There was a shooting incident that left a Chinese male seriously injured at 7 am on April 4, 2022 outside a condominium near the former Karaoke Ex along the corner of Street 55 and Street 222 in Boeung Reang, Daun Penh.

According to sources, before the incident, a group of Chinese suspects were seen talking to the victims who came down from the condo together with a heated argument. The victim and the suspect fought until one pulled out a pistol and fired as many as 10 shots, causing the victim to fall. The suspects got into a Mercedes car and escaped from the scene.



The local authorities arrived at the scene, found the victim was seriously injured and he was rushed to Calmette Hospital. Later, the local police force Daun Penh district as well as the criminal police force surrounded the location and launched a search for the suspects. NKD