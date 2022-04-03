Phnom Penh: A man traveling with two women as a family, was driving an Audi at high speed, and hit a concrete divider, causing one wheel to break and the car to flip upside down. Fortunately the driver and passenger only suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened at 12:10 AM on April 3, 2022 in front of New World Borey along Street 598 in Sangkat Tuol Sangke II, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, the black Audi car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-7138 was driving from south to north at high speed, swerved to the left and hit the barrier. The driver and passenger were seen to have minor injuries, as they crawled out of the car, got into another car and disappeared from the scene.

After the incident, the police came down to measure the vehicle and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a settlement in accordance with the law. NKD