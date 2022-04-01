BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Cambodia intends to provide support in de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated territories, Secretariat Chief of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Somathy Prak told reporters on the sidelines of the “Humanitarian de-mining and sustainable development goals” international conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the CMAC together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aim to assist Azerbaijan in mine clearance operations.

“Cambodia attaches great importance to the exchange of experience. I believe it can be useful for Azerbaijan,” Prak stated. TREND