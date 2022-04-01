Business & Property FEATURED Latest 

Cambodia, Japan intend to help Azerbaijan with mine-clearing work

cne 12 Views 0 Comments , ,

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Cambodia intends to provide support in de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated territories, Secretariat Chief of the Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) Somathy Prak told reporters on the sidelines of the “Humanitarian de-mining and sustainable development goals” international conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the CMAC together with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aim to assist Azerbaijan in mine clearance operations.

“Cambodia attaches great importance to the exchange of experience. I believe it can be useful for Azerbaijan,” Prak stated. TREND

You May Also Like

Kampot Police Deputy Commissioner Caught In Drugs Raid

cne 0

Two Shot After Drug Suspect Grabs Police Weapon

cne 0

Young Woman Wrecks Prius On Divider

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *