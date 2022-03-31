Phnom Penh: Mr. M Vannak, President of the Trial Chamber of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, on March 31, 2022, announced the convictions of three accused in connection with the case of production, storage, transportation and trafficking of more than 2 tons of drugs in Kampong Speu province. The verdicts were:

1. LEE POHAN, a 31-year-old Taiwanese man (drug driver) sentenced to life imprisonment.

2. YE YONG, a 48-year-old Taiwanese man (manager of a drug processing facility), was sentenced to life in prison.

3.YE YAN SHOU, male, 58 years old, Chinese, Khmer nationality (mastermind), sentenced to life imprisonment. The verdict leaves the right to appeal in accordance with the law if the accused are dissatisfied with the trial.

The three defendants were charged by Mr. Seng Heang, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court with illegal production, storage, transportation and trafficking of drugs and money laundering under Articles 40, 47 and 48; Article 38 of the Law on Drug Control and the Law on Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in Kampong Speu province. The verdict was announced after the Phnom Penh Municipal Court held a full day of hearings on March 30, 2022.

On the afternoon of December 18, 2021, the competent force of the Anti-Drug Department sent 3 suspects as the masterminds of processing, transportation and trafficking of illegal drugs in Kampong Speu province to the court. Phnom Penh.



The case began on the afternoon of December 13, 2021, when Anti-Drug police held a press conference to show the great work in cracking down on this massive drug crime in Kampong Speu province to many journalists.

A man named LEE TSUNG HAN, 32 years old, Taiwanese was shot dead by police after they came under fire.

Others involved have not been brought to justice, with authorities asking the prosecution to open further investigations to find more accomplices.

The first target was on National Road 4 near the intersection of Sre Ambel Srok. Kampong Seila, Sihanoukville province, where there was an ambush of a drug dealer’s car and an ensuing gun battle. Police then went to search a secret drug processing facility (Sin Yin Feng Cambodia Industry Co., Ltd.) in Dambang Venh village, Sangke Satop commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, where more than 2 tons of ketamine and were chemicals seized. The third target was located at 40R, Street R, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The operation took place on the night of the 11th to the 12th of December 2021, with the forces of the Anti-Drug Department cooperating with the police of 4 provinces – Phnom Penh, Kampong Speu, Koh Kong and Sihanoukville and took more than three months of investigation to achieve a successful crackdown.

Total Result: 2,237 kilograms of drugs (ketamine) and 84 tons of chemicals were confiscated and 10 people were allowed to return home, while the three ringleaders named above were charged. NKD