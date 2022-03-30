Crime FEATURED Latest 

One Man And His Meth

cne 19 Views 0 Comments

Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested by the Anti-Drug Department with nearly 1 kg of drugs.


The operation to crack down on the above drug trafficking case took place on March 27, 2022 at 15:40 by the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A9) at Borey Phonsui in Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh, as a result, forces arrested a suspect named Vorn Chheng, male, 37 years old, Cambodian, and seized 997.90 grams of methamphetamine (ICE).

The suspect and his package have been forwarded to the Phnom Penh Court.

You May Also Like

Factory Fire Kills Guard, Wife Seriously Injured

cne 0

Smart Scolded For Selling Cellphone Numbers Still In Use

cne 0

Siem Reap Police Lt. Col. Disciplined For Drug Use

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *