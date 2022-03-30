Phnom Penh: A suspect was arrested by the Anti-Drug Department with nearly 1 kg of drugs.



The operation to crack down on the above drug trafficking case took place on March 27, 2022 at 15:40 by the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A9) at Borey Phonsui in Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh, as a result, forces arrested a suspect named Vorn Chheng, male, 37 years old, Cambodian, and seized 997.90 grams of methamphetamine (ICE).

The suspect and his package have been forwarded to the Phnom Penh Court.