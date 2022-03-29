Phnom Penh: A motorbike delivering for Food Panda was waiting for a traffic light when a container truck driving from behind hit and dragged the motorcycle for more than 10 meters on March 29, 2022. The incident occurred at the Tuol Pongro traffic light along Street 30 in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the motorcycle with license plate number 1D 1109, was traveling from east to west, and had stopped at the traffic lights when it was hit by a white container truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3A 9526 traveling from behind. Fortunately, the owner of the motorcycle jumped away, suffering only minor injuries, while the motorcycle was severely damaged. Authorities arrived at the scene and took the vehicles away to coordinate. Kim Yoeun VD7NEWS