Taiwanese Trio Caught With 100kg Of Ketamine & 7kg MDMA

Phnom Penh: Forces from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on three drug criminals and confiscated more than 100 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.


On March 22, 2022 at 20:15, the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A9) investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking at different points; along National Road 4, km 23 in front of CPF factory, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province. # 1A2), Road 598, Tumnup Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok

Three foreign nationals were detained:
1. LI YANG, (Taiwan), Born in 1988,
2. JEN HAO JUN, (Taiwan), Born in 1984
3. CHEN POYEN, (Taiwan), Born in 1993


B- Capture evidence:

1 / Ketamine (Ketamine) weight 99 kg 602.03 grams
2 / Ecstasy (MDMA) weight 7 kg 379 grams
3 / Methamphetamine (WY) weight 190 grams
4 / Nimetazepam (Nimetazepam) weight 7.2 grams.
Total drugs weighing 107 kg 178.23 grams

The suspects and the seized exhibits will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

