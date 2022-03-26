Phnom Penh: Forces from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on three drug criminals and confiscated more than 100 kilograms of drugs in Phnom Penh.



On March 22, 2022 at 20:15, the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A9) investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking at different points; along National Road 4, km 23 in front of CPF factory, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province. # 1A2), Road 598, Tumnup Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok

Three foreign nationals were detained:

1. LI YANG, (Taiwan), Born in 1988,

2. JEN HAO JUN, (Taiwan), Born in 1984

3. CHEN POYEN, (Taiwan), Born in 1993



B- Capture evidence:

1 / Ketamine (Ketamine) weight 99 kg 602.03 grams

2 / Ecstasy (MDMA) weight 7 kg 379 grams

3 / Methamphetamine (WY) weight 190 grams

4 / Nimetazepam (Nimetazepam) weight 7.2 grams.

Total drugs weighing 107 kg 178.23 grams



The suspects and the seized exhibits will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.