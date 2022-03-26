The Anti-Drug Department cracked down on criminals attempting to transport nearly 600 kilograms of drugs by sea.

Arrests were made at 4 different points:

1: At the point of room number 69Z, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung 1, Khan Chamkarmon

2: In Camko City, Building A106, Room 305 Kongkea Phos Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke 2, Khan Russey Keo.

3: Condo L Boeung Tumpun Room D3-18 of ZHAING TONG SIAN is located in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I, Khan Chamkar Mon

4: at points (4th and 5th flats) in Village 1, Sangkat 1 Preah Sihanouk, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Three people were detained:

1. ZHANG TONG SIA N (Taiwan) Year of Birth: 1967

2. JIANG MING DA alias ZHOUG JI QI (Taiwan) born 1973

3. WANG LU LI (Taiwan) Born 1981.

Drugs seized were reported as

1 / Ketamine weight 510 kg 256 grams.

2 / Methamphetamine weight 1 kg 958 grams

3 / Ecstasy (MDMA) weight 51 kg 659.60 g

4 / Nimetazepam (Nimetazepam) weight 20 kg 790 grams.

5 / FUB-AMB (Cannabinoid) (NPS) weighing 11 kg 754 g.

Total drugs weighing 596 kg, 417.60 grams

Chemicals weighing 235 grams

Unclear substance, weight 6 kg, 688 g



The case is being sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

This is the second announcement of a major drugs bust involving Taiwanese nationals today.