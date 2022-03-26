Phnom Penh: A Chinese man suspected of being drunk drove a luxury CHEVROLET car and crashed into two cars belonging to other Chinese nationals parked in front of his house, causing severe damage.

The incident happened at 10 pm on March 25, 2022 along the Russian Federation Boulevard east of the traffic light at the entrance to Prey Tea Market in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a white CHEVROLET with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-9735 along Russian Federation. When he arrived at the scene, he swerved to the right and collided with two cars belonging to Chinese people parked in front of a house, one of which was a sugar-colored Starex with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-1650 and a the other a black Corolla with license plate Phnom Penh 2O-5603. This caused damage to both vehicles from the rear. The crashed car had severe damage to the front.

After the incident, the perpetrator coordinated with the victims to end the story at the scene. NKD