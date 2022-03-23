Phnom Penh: The Judge of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Mr. Seng Rithy, Chairman of the Council and Mr. Say Nora, Representative of the Prosecution, on March 22, 2022, decided to bring the case of two Russians and a Ukrainian woman to trial on charges of production, transportation and trafficking of more than 20 kg of drugs.

The first accused is EVGENY KARAS, male, 32 years old, Russian, the second is DMITRIY KARAS, male, 30 years old, Russian, and the third is BONDARBNKO KARYNA, female, 21 years old, Ukrainian. They are accused of illegally producing, transporting and trafficking drugs in Phnom Penh from 2017 to September 15, 2020 under Articles 42, 47 and 48 of the Law on Drug Control. .

Please note that after the end of the hearing on the accused, the judge decided to set April 19, 2022 at 2 pm to announce the verdict.

On September 21, 2020, police cracked down on a large-scale case of illegal production, transportation and trafficking of drugs in Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Drugs were being sent from DHL Cambodia to England and Greece. NKD