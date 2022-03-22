Battambang province:Three Vietnamese nationals were arrested for illegally crossing the border into Cambodia on Monday, March 21, 2022. The Vietnamese nationals crossed over the Cambodian-Thai border stream near Po Chrey village, Serey Meanchey commune, Sampov Loun district, Battambang province.

They were naded over to the General Department of Immigration.

The were named as 1. DUONG VAN PHUONG, male, 35 years old, holding passport number, holding a visa to enter Laos. 2. LE THI HIEN, female, 27 years old, holding a visa to enter Laos. 3-VO ANH, male, 29 years old, holding a visa to enter Laos.

MCPN