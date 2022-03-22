Phnom Penh: A man was sent by the Anti-Drug Department to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the morning of March 22, 2022 to open an investigation.

The suspect is Sok Thorn, a 21-year-old Cambodian man.

The suspect was stopped in a routine road-tax check on March 18, 2022 in Loek village, Romchek commune, Preah Sdach district Prey Veng Province Customs and Excise Officers, in cooperation with the National Gendarmerie, who inspected whether import duty had been paid on a black AUDI Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AE-4537, which was then found to be a fake license plate. A search of the vehicle turned up a large box containing drugs..

There were three types of illegal drugs with a total weight of 20 kg 752.4 grams, including 15,742 grams of MDMA, 4,996 grams of ketamine and 14.4 grams of methamphetamine.

The suspect is currently under investigation by prosecutors. RASMEI