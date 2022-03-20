Crime FEATURED Latest 

Trio Caught With 21kg Heroin & Pistol

Phnom Penh: According to the Anti-Drug Department, on March 16, 2022, at 5:20 PM, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A9) investigated and cracked down on two different targets:

1: At the point of Borey Chamkar Dong concrete road, house No. F30, Khan Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, two suspects were arrested and more than 20 kilograms of drugs were found.

2: On the same day, at 19:30, they searched a house on concrete road, house number 594, group 17, Prek Reang 1 village, Sangkat Kampong Samnang, Takhmao city, Kandal province, arrested a woman and confiscated a firearm.

Total result:
Detained 3 suspects:
1- Va Meng Hong, Male, 30 years old, Cambodian.
2-Name is Him Chheng Hour Sodavy, Female, 20 years old, Cambodian.
3-Name is Kong Sokuntheary, female, 37 years old, Cambodian.

Evidence:
– 60 pieces of heroin equal to the net weight of 21 kg 175.09 grams.
– 1 handgun,

Currently, the suspects and the evidence are being prepared to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal procedures. ANTI-DRUG DEPT

