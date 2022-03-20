Sihanoukville: A Chinese man went to a Sihanoukville massage parlor asking for a sex worker. When his request for special services were denied, he smashed objects and glass doors of the business, and was arresedt after escaping to hide in the hotel “Casino Pao Tou”.

The incident occurred at 11:40 pm on March 18, 2022 at a massage shop along Ekareach Street, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville. Sihanoukville. According to a report by staff working at the venue, authorities said that prior to the incident, the Chinese man had walked into the massage parlor and asked the boss to bring some sex workers. He was told that there was no sexual services in this place. Suddenly, the Chinese man became very angry and pulled out a stick, smashed up some items and escaped.

After a while, the Chinese man appeared again, throwing bricks and stones at the shop, causing the glass of the door to break and damaged a large number of items, and then tried to run into the hotel, but was chased by the shop staff and reported to the authorities.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Sihanoukville Special Intervention Force arrived at the hotel “Casino Pao Tou” where the perpetrator ran into hiding and asked for cooperation with the hotel owner to ask the perpetrator to come down and settle with the owner of the massage shop. At the provincial police station, the perpetrator agreed to pay compensation to the shop owner to end the matter. MCPN