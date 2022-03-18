Phnom Penh: A foreign man (*no further details) lay down in the road and was hit by an unknown car and died at the scene. The incident occurred at 1:50 AM on March 18, 2022, along Norodom in Chaktomuk Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

According to the authorities at the scene, witnesses said that before the incident, a foreign man was seen carrying a bag and he then lay down on the road. A moment later, a car heaading from the roundabout at the Independence Monument hit the man, killing him instantly. The vehicle accelerated and fled the scene.

After the incident, local authorities and traffic experts came down to inspect the scene and an ambulance took the body to be stored at Stung Meanchey pagoda, waiting for identification. MCPN