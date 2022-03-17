On the morning of March 17, 2022, it was announced that the Royal Government has decided to adjust the conditions of travel, implementation of health measures and licenses in Cambodia for all travelers.

Changes to the rules of entering Cambodia are as follows:

1. Eliminate the requirement that foreign travelers show a negative PCR test result 72 hours prior to arrival in Cambodia.

2. Eliminate the requirement for a quick test upon arrival in Cambodia.

3. Permit the re-issuance of Visa on Arrival for all international travelers, including air, land and sea travelers.

However, the Ministry of Health of Cambodia encourages all passengers to do a rapid test themselves.

Please be informed that all passengers must present the full COVID-19 vaccination certificate upon arrival in Cambodia. (In case the passenger does not show the full vaccination certificate, he / she must be vaccinated for 14 days at the location designated by the Ministry of Health or the competent authority.