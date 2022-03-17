Siem Reap: At 8:10 am on March 17, 2022, a Prius car hit a scooter, causing the death of two female students at the scene in Traing Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City.

The accident has been reported to have been caused by the driver of the Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD7208, which collided with a white Scoopy motorcycle with license plate Siem Reap 1AK3416, causing the death of two motorcyclists:

The deceased were named as Leng Sivhang, female, 12 years old, a student from Phum Veal, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City and Sopheak, 13 years old, a sudent from Bos Kralanh village, Sangkat Chreav, Siem Reap city.

The bodies of the victims were kept at the provincial hospital to wait for relatives.



The Prius driver was detained and sent to the Siem Reap Provincial Police for questioning and legal proceedings.