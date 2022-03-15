Banteay Meanchey: The police arrested a driver after a traffic accident killed two Cambodians in Poipet City. On March 15, 2022, the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court issued a temporary detention order for the driver, a Chinese national.

Colonel Sao Saroeun, Poipet City Police Inspector, said that at 1:40 am on National Road 5 in front of “Morning Star Guesthouse” in Palilei 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Province In Banteay Meanchey, there was a traffic accident between a white Lexus RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-1911, driving from east to west, which crashed into the rear of a Honda Dream 125 with license plate Banteay Meanchey 1B-0599, and a Ford with license plate Banteay Meanchey 1C-2222, parked in front of the house.

The crash caused the death of two men, the first named Mao Yong Bin, 17 years old, from Tnot village, commune. Sing, Ochrov district, Banteay Meanchey province, and second, Pa, 20, of Toul Pong village, Toul Pong commune, Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province. *Photos indicate that the Chinese driver was injured in the incident.

He added that the driver of the car was XU XUEBING, a 33-year-old male employee of a casino in Borey Duong Chan in Samak Meanchey village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province.

At 4 pm on March 14, 2022, the above driver was sent to the office Road traffic of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police. The cause of the accident was reported as the Chinese driver driving at high speed.

The three vehicles were badly damaged and are being kept at the Poipet City Inspectorate.

According to the victim, this case requires the competent authorities to take the most appropriate and strict legal action against the Chinese who committed this crime. RASMEI