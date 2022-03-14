Phnom Penh: At 11:30 pm on March 13, 2022, a drunk man drove his Prius into a concrete divider, causing damage near the traffic light along Street 598 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II. Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the drunk man was seen driving the red Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BH-9277 along Route 598 from south to north at high speed. At the scene, the car swerved and hit the divider. The car was badly damaged on the left side of the front and then the local authorities came down to intervene immediately.

After the incident, traffic police measured and towed the vehicle away to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for a legal settlement later.