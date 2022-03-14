Koh Kong: According to Koh Kong police, on Sunday, March 11, 2022, at 2:15 pm, the police force of Kirisakor district and the police force Koh Sdech Administrative Police, in cooperation with the commune authorities and the staff of Union Company, found the body of a Chinese man named PAN DAO FEI who went swimming in the sea and disappeared on March 12, 2022 at 19:10. The incident occurred in Poy Sngav, located in Prek Smach Village, Koh Sdach Commune, Kirisakor District, Koh Kong Province.

The specialized force and the doctor of Kirisakor Health Center checked that the body and confirmed that the man had drowned.

The body was sent to Phnom Penh by the company and kept at Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for relatives.