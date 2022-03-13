Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department arrested two suspects, including and American national, and sent them to court on the afternoon of March 12, 2022, along with more than 40 kilograms of drugs, which were handed over to the prosecutor’s office for further investigation.

On March 6, 2022, the specialized force of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A5) raided two locations in Borey Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon and Wat Neak Voan, Khan Toul Kork.

The American was named as US’SUTTERI ABDURRAHMAN A, male, born in 1989, and the Cambodian Chhay Ty, male, was born in 1993. 42 kilograms and 724 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) were seized. The two suspects are currently under investigation by prosecutors.

The American was in the news back in June 2019, when he was arrested for gun trafficking, and was also implicated in a crypto scam from behind bars.