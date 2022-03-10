Phnom Penh: At 10:30 pm on March 9, 2022, a drunk man driving a Toyota Prius at high speed hit a concrete divider along Street 271 in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the red Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BK-3748, was seen driving along Street 271 in a north-south direction at high speed. Nobody was harmed in the crash.

After the incident, the traffic police measured the scene and towed the vehicle to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to wait for a solution. POST NEWS