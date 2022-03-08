Siem Reap Province: A woman was stabbed to death early in the morning on March 8 by her husband. The killer then went to the police station to confess.



Sreng Sok, male, 46 years old, confessed to murdering his wife, So Kim Heang, 42, in front of their house.



According to the local police officer, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 5:30 in the morning, there was a murder at a house in Chong Kaosou village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Krong Siem Reap, Siem Reap Province.

The husband used a machete to cut his wife in the neck, causing her death, then covered the victim with a blanket and locked the door and gates.



Police said that the husband then rode a motorcycle to meet the police around Srah Srang and told the police that he had killed his wife. After receiving this information, the police brought the suspect to the scene and found that there was indeed a body. Authorities then brought the suspect in for questioning.



After questioning, the suspect confessed that he pushed his wife down the stairs and then used a machete to kill her because he was angry because she did not pay much attention to his family while he suffered from stomach ailments, kidney disease and COVID-19.



After questioning, the police brought the suspect to test for COVID, but the result was negative. Authorities have not yet tested the suspect for drugs. The suspect is currently being questioned by the police. MCPN