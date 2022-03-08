Kampong Thom Province: A man who was a motorcycle repairman shot and killed the daughter of his boss, and then shot himself because the woman refused to love him.

The incident took place at around 12:30 pm on March 7, 2022 at a motorcycle repair shop in the village of Trapeang Chambok, Trapeang Russey Commune, Kampong Svay District.

According to the police, the victim was Kong Kim Horn, 31 years old, living in the village, who died at the scene after she was shot in the left neck. The perpetrator, Sok Soyon, alias Dy, lived in Toussou Village, Toussou Commune, Chey Sen District, Preah Vihear Province.

Authorities said that according to relatives of the victim, before the incident, the perpetrator came to work as a motorcycle repairman one year ago. In the last 3 months, the perpetrator fell in love with the victim, who was the daughter of the shop owner, but the woman did not share the same feelings.

On March 2, 2022, the perpetrator visited his house in Preah Vihear province, slept for one night and returned until the day of the incident with two homemade revolvers to shoot the victim and then himself.

Authorities initially concluded that the perpetrator loved the victim, but the victim refused to love, which caused the murder-suicide. NOKORWAT (WARNING- Graphic images in link)