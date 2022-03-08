Phnom Penh: On the morning, March 8, 2022, the Korean Embassy in Cambodia reported to local authorities that a Korean man had died at # 385, Street 11 in New World Borey (Chamkar Dong), Sambour Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

After receiving information from the Korean Embassy, ​​the Dangkor Police Force cooperated with the Dangkor District Police Inspectorate and the Police Force of the Technical Forensic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to examine the body.

After examining the body, the police confirmed that the Korean man, whose name has not been released, had been dead for five days, had suffered from a physical illness and was living alone in the house.

The body has been handed over to the Korean Embassy for a traditional ceremony.