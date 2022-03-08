Phnom Penh: Police arrested a Chinese suspect in connection with a murder case in Sihanoukville. Killed a Chinese woman in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province, on the night of March 7, 2022.

The suspect was arrested at Hotel Man Sikong, located in Kbal Damrey 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Police say the arrested man was LI XIAO JIANG, a 31-year-old Chinese national, who was carrying a BERETTA pistol. The victim was named as LOU ZHIJIN, a 42-year-old Chinese woman, who was handcuffed and strangled to death at 1:00 pm on February 28, 2022 in a rented room on the 1st floor along Street 102, Group 2, Village 4, Sangkat No. 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The suspect has been handed over to the Sihanoukville Provincial Police, which is the owner of the case, to build a case for further proceedings. MCPN