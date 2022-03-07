Phnom Penh: Anti-Drug Department forces cracked down on armed drug traffickers, and arrested 4 suspects (1 Khmer, 3 Thai), seizing nearly 65 kg of drugs and 3 firearms.

According to His Excellency Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak, Director of the Anti-Drug Department, on March 3, 2022 at 13:10 (A11) investigated and cracked down on two different targets:

Target 1: At the Tela gas station on Concrete Road in Chompou Van Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 3, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Forces arrested 1 suspect named Tin Thirat, seizes one vehicle and more than 60 kilograms of drugs.

Target 2: At 14:30 on the same day, they stopped 2 vehicles, with 3 suspects and seized one assault rifle and two handgunat Borey Piphop Thmey, Street 15B, Sangkat Kampol, Khan Kampol Phnom Penh.

The suspects were named as: Tin Ty, male, 31 years old, Cambodian (with an outsatnding arrest warrant), from whom more than 60 kg of drugs were seized. DAV DE DAN, male, 22 years old, Thai nationality, VANCHAI LOEUNG PKUOUCH, male, 33 years old, Thai nationality, and MONG SOKHORM, male, 41 years old, Thai nationality.

Methamphetamine was seized along with heroin (21 kg and 120 g). A total of 63 kilograms and 879.84 grams of drugs were reported, along with 1 AK rifle and 2 handguns, and 3 vehicles.

The suspects will to sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. ANTI-DRUG DEPT.