Don’t Steal The Dam Doors!

Oddar Meanchey: On March 5, 2022, under the direction of Mr. Huot Sothy, Provincial Police Commissioner and Colonel Horm Phirum, Municipal Police Inspector, a specialized force and administrative police force went to search for a pair of suspects who cutting off a metal sluice gate in Trapeang Veng village, Kon Krophal commune, Samrong city, Oddar Meanchey province.

two men were detained, along with some evidence, and are being prepared to go go to court for legal action. POST NEWS

