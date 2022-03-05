Phnom Penh: A former general manager of STAARCH ARCHITECTS PLANNERS ENGINNERS CO.LTD, Singapore, was arrested by the Phnom Penh Military Police and sent to court for breach of trust and charges on the afternoon of March 4, 2022. It was claimed he committed a fraud worth more than 2 million US dollars.

The suspect is Khem Sun Chantharet, male, 41 years old, former General Manager of the Singapore Group, from Takhmao City, Kandal Province. The above case is being investigated by Ms. Song Chavoan, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

According to sources, the plaintiff in this case is a lawyer representing SAMSON TAN BOON HUA, the director of the Singaporean company. According to the complaint, during 2020, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom of Cambodia as well as globally, the director of the company did not come to Cambodia to inspect the work of the company. The construction contractor was Khem Sun Chantharet, who was placed in charge, and was responsible for all expenses related to the company.

Meanwhile, the director of the company, a Singaporean, sent 264,301,480 (over US $ 2 million) to Khem Sun Chantharet through his ABA bank account to pay for a house construction project in Choam Chao commune. Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh and pay the salaries of the company’s workers.

By 2021, the director of the above company was persued for payment by many project owners and construction materials sellers, for employees wages and all kinds of materials, only to find out that the money sent ‘to Khem Sun Chantharet- more than 2 million dollars- had not been forwarded onwards.

The director inSingapore decided to rely on a lawyer to sue Khem Sun Chantharet, former general manager of STAARCH ARCHITECTS PLANNERS ENGINNERS CO.LTD, and request the military police take him legal action through the court. NOKORWAT