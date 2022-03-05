Siem Reap Province: A man was detained by police on March 3, 2022, in Ta Yek village, Sot Nikom district, Siem Reap province, after he attempted to kill a 50-year-old woman.

The 36-year-old farmer attacked the victim with a cleaver, claiming that the woman had put a curse on him.

Lieutenant Colonel Sok Meng Eang, director of the Siem Reap Provincial Police’s Serious Crimes Bureau, said that after receiving reports from residents, the force of Sot Nikum District, in cooperation with the Siem Reap Provincial Police, arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect, Pav San, living in Ta Yek village, Ta Yek commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province. He added that the victim was Thoeun Van, 50 years old, from the same village.

The Lieutenant Colonel stated that accordinga witness, Phat Phally, a 45-year-old female resident of the village, who saw the incident, she was sitting on the roof of her house getting ready for bed when she heard someone calling for help. The victim had fallen to the ground outside and the suspect was cutting her with a knife.

She shouted for help, and four or five neighbors and the victim’s son came to help. The family took the victim to the health center in Ta Yek commune, but due to the seriousness of the injuries, the health center sent her to the district and then to the provincal hospital.

The suspect, Pao San, confessed that he had triedto kill the victim because she practices witchcraft. Currently, the specialized force of the Siem Reap Provincial Police is preparing to send the suspect to court for legal action. KPT