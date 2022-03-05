Kampot: On March 4, 2022 at 08:20, a traffic accident occurred on the concrete road in Kampong Trach 1 village, Kampong Trach East commune, Kampong Trach district, Kampot province, between two cars and motorcycles. Two were killed (one female), one was seriously injured and two were slightly injured (one female).

The driver of on of the cars, named as Sang Khi, male, 41 years old, from Angkor Village, Angkor Commune, Damnak Chang Eur District, Kep Province, hit a motorcycle traveling in the same direction, then drove away to the north and hit another motorcycle and then collided with a car from the the Police Inspectorate Kampong Trach.

The first victim was Phin Nara, 38 years old male (severely injured) with Koun Yan, 36 years old, his wife (who died at the scene), Kunh Ratana, male, 5 years old, (slightly injured) and Konh Chuon, female, 3 years old, (slightly injured) who were on a black HONDA DREAM motorcycle with license plate Kampot 1S-7392.

Seang Saran, 37, a resident of Damnak Kantuot Village, Damnak Kantuot South Commune, Kampong Trach District, Kampot Province, was riding anther HONDA DREAM with license plate Phnom Penh 1N-1815 and died at the hospital. The police car of the Kampong Trach District Inspectorate was severely damaged.

After the incident, the bodies were handed over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. The driver of the car was brought to the Kampot Provincial Police for questioning. POST NEWS