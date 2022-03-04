Svay Rieng province: Police arrested two suspects in connection with a violent incident at a wedding that left a man with a head injury.

The incident happened at 8:40 pm on March 3, 2022 in Po village, Svay Ta Yean commune, Kampong Rou district, Svay Rieng province. According to the police, the suspects are Si Huot, 24, a factory worker living in Samley village, Samley commune, Kampong Rou district, and Heng Hay, 18, another factory worker.

The owner of the house is Preap Soth, a 42-year-old man in Po village, Svay Ta Yean commune, Kampong Rou district, Svay Rieng province. The victim, Ly Chung, a 25-year-old factory worker in Po Thmei village, Svay Ta Yean commune, Kampong Rou district, Svay Rieng province, suffered head injuries.

According to witnesses, before the incident, many guests came to the wedding, and were all enjoying themselves withthe bride and groom. Sources said that at the time of the incident, two groups of partygoers were drunk and had an argument and a fight broke out, causing guests to run wild and a man was injured.

After the incident, the police arrived to crack down and detain two suspects, interrogated them at the Svay Tayan administrative checkpoint and took the victim to be treated for his injuries. MCPN