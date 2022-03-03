Phnom Penh: A fire broke out on electrical cables, but fortunately, did not spread to people’s homes.

This incident caused a surprise at 11 am on March 3, 2022 on Ang Ta Minh concrete road in Trung Moan village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok.

According to sources from the people at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man suspected that his house had a power outage, walked and began messing with the box on the pole, which then began to smoke. The fire broke out and spread along the cables. A fire truck came out to help put out the fire.

The blaze, which started on a combination of wires and cables, did not injure or injure any residents, but many cables and wires were burnt and fell down onto the road. NKD