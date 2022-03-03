Poipet City: A Thai man was found dead early in the morning at 4:30 am on March 3, 2022 at the Crown Casino in Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City.



Poipet City Police Chief Sao Saroeun said that the Poipet City Police Inspectorate had received information from Mr. Soth Kosal, Assistant Director General of Crown Casino, that an unidentified person had jumped from the CSX building. Crown Casino Company.



Mr. Athikar continued that after receiving the information, the specialized police force of the inspectorate cooperated with the police force of the Office of Technical and Scientific of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police, led by Mr. Lim Bun Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court, to investigate the identity and cause of death.

At 7:20 am, after police searched through the company’s security cameras, it was confirmed that the deceased had jumped to his death from the 11th floor of the building. He was named as Mesa Soyseng, a 19-year-old Thai man, a marketing assistant for Crown Casino.



Friends sleeping in the same room and working together, said the deceased had been living in Ratchaburi Province, Thailand and since March 1, 2022, had been acting strangely. On March 2, 2022, he was still in the same condition and the two roomates were still watching him, until 3 o’clock in the morning, when they fell asleep and did not wake up until 9:25 in the morning on the 3rd. The staff of the dormitory knocked on the door of the room and asked if there were missing anybody, and to look at the photos of the dead body.

The 19-year-old was confirmed as having committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a building, and his remains are being sent to his hometown in Thailand. NKD