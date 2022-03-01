Phnom Penh: A man driving a Ford Ranger was chasing another car that hit his brother’s car and collided with a train crossing the road.

The vehicle suffered severe damage, but fortunately there were no injuries. The incident happened at just before 9 pm on February 28, 2022 along the corner of National Road 4 and the railway in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the driver of the white Ford Ranger with license plate Siem Reap 2C-4536, before the incident, an unknown car crashed into his brother’s car at Kob Srov Road. He and his brother chased after him, traveling from east to west. When he arrived at the scene, his brother’s car drove past. He also tried to drive across the tracks, but the train arrived and collided, causing severe damage to the front of his car. Fortunately, he was not injured.

A man in charge of setting up and removing the railway barriers said he had been told by radio that the train was coming, and he hurriedly pulled the barricade, but the car was still driving across the railway. Immediately after the incident, the car owner asked to take the car to be repaired by himself, but the representative of the railway side did not allow him to take it anywhere.

Negotitions are continuing. MCPN/AMAPAPA