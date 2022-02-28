Phnom Penh: A suspect broke into a room while the owner was asleep, but was disturbed and handed over to the police at 2.40 am on February 28, 2022. The suspect gained access to the room on the second floor, No. 36, Trapeang Romchek village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

He was named as Leang Thi, male, 38 years old,a musician, living in Toul Pong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey. The victim, Touch Pich, male, 32 years old, lives in Room 36, Trapeang Romchek Village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to the victim, before the incident, he slept in a rented room with the door open and left a ViVO phone next to him. He woke up and saw the suspect stealing the phone, so caught him and handed over to the authorities.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Po Sen Chey District Police Inspectorate to build a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further legal proceedings. MCPN