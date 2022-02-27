DALLAS – Two women charged with the murder of a Seattle woman, whose body was found months after she disappeared from Deep Ellum, have been taken into custody in Cambodia after they fled while out on bond.

Nina Marano and Lisa Dykes are accused of murdering 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in October 2020.

The married couple was out on bond, awaiting trial, when court documents reveal they cut off their GPS ankle monitors on Christmas Day and fled the state.

The FBI assisted law enforcement in Cambodia with taking the couple into custody. No further details were released about their arrest or how authorities tracked them down. FOX4NEWS