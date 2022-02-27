Kandal Province: A man driving a van carelessly swerved to the right and hit a girl, who died tragically, while another boy was seriously injured.

The incident happened on February 26, 2022 on National Road 5 between km 37-38 in Mlou Men village. Phsar Dek Commune, Ponhea Leu District, Kandal Province.



A traffic police officer of Ponhea Leu district said that the vehicle was a white minibus with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-5340, driven by a male named Tri Sopheap, a 37-year-old resident of Kok Lech village, Lvea commune, Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province. He was arrested after the incident.

The two young victims were named as Nga Van Sodany, 11 years old (died), and Chhum Sovanrinda, male, 10 years old (severe injury). Both children live in the village-commune above.



A source said that before the incident, the vehicle was coming from Lech to Keat (Kampong Chhnang-Phnom Penh) along National Road No. 5



After the incident, the boy was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the Phnom Penh Hospital. The body of the girl was handed over to relatives to be taken for a traditional funeral.