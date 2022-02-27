Phnom Penh: On February 22, 2022 at 16:30, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Department (A10) raided Room 12B, on the 12th floor of MSK Condo, Street 450, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung I, Khan Chamkar Morn.

During the operation, the force arrested the suspect, Su Yunshi, a 40-year-old Chinese man.

Forces seized Methamphetamine (WY tablets) weighing 2 kg 666 grams, MDMA weighing 2 kg 651.51 g, Ketamine weighing 219.35 g. Nimeta Zepam (4CEC) weighing 35.64 grams. The total chemical drug weight was 5 kg 572.50 grams, along with 4 kg 542 g of dried marijuana. Ingredients weighing aroung 13 kg and processing equipment were also confiscated.

The suspect and evidence will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.