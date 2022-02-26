Business & Property Fake News FEATURED Latest 

$1,000,000 Bill Confirmed As Fake

cne 100 Views 1 Comment , ,

Poipet: At 7:50 AM on February 25, 2022, police received information from a man who found a $1 million US banknote in Chan Kiri Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

According to a report from the police, a bill ($ 1 million only) was found in the house of Phan Sun Heang, a 31-year-old man, and his wife, Tep Srey Khouch, 27.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

After a thorough inspection, the police found that the $ 1 million note was counterfeit, so the police educated the owner (*and presumably warned him against trying to spend/exchange it for genuine currency). AMAPAPA

You May Also Like

Owner Claims Friend ‘Borrowed’ Crashed Mazda BT-50

cne 0

Mystery Mademoiselle Mangles Maserati

cne 0

Cow Electrocuted In Siem Reap Town

cne 0

One thought on “$1,000,000 Bill Confirmed As Fake

  • dan unsel
    February 26, 2022 at 1:55 pm
    Permalink

    Wait until we find out that all other USD Bills are fake , too. Perhaps not really fake,fake but without any value and therefore useless. I bet on Gold but carrying a million USD worth of gold maybe difficult.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *