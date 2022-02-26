$1,000,000 Bill Confirmed As Fake
Poipet: At 7:50 AM on February 25, 2022, police received information from a man who found a $1 million US banknote in Chan Kiri Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.
According to a report from the police, a bill ($ 1 million only) was found in the house of Phan Sun Heang, a 31-year-old man, and his wife, Tep Srey Khouch, 27.
After a thorough inspection, the police found that the $ 1 million note was counterfeit, so the police educated the owner (*and presumably warned him against trying to spend/exchange it for genuine currency). AMAPAPA
One thought on “$1,000,000 Bill Confirmed As Fake”
Wait until we find out that all other USD Bills are fake , too. Perhaps not really fake,fake but without any value and therefore useless. I bet on Gold but carrying a million USD worth of gold maybe difficult.