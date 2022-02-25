Banteay Meanchey Province: At 12 noon on February 24, 2022, Anti-Drug forces cracked down on drug trafficking cases, arresting two Thai nationals and seizing a quantity of drugs in Samaki Meanchey Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Sovannarat Sumlle, female, 32 years old and Chaiyaporn Porntum, male, 41 years old were caught after a tip-off from local residents about drug dealing in the area.

Police seized 15 bags of red pills, a total of 2920 pills, 103 grams of methamphetamine and other items for using and selling drugs.



The two suspects are being questioned by the specialized police force to find more people involved, and will be sent to the provincial court to deal with the procedure. MCPN