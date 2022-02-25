Crime FEATURED Latest 

Thai Pair Nabbed In Poipet Drug raid

cne 75 Views 0 Comments

Banteay Meanchey Province: At 12 noon on February 24, 2022, Anti-Drug forces cracked down on drug trafficking cases, arresting two Thai nationals and seizing a quantity of drugs in Samaki Meanchey Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province.

Sovannarat Sumlle, female, 32 years old and Chaiyaporn Porntum, male, 41 years old were caught after a tip-off from local residents about drug dealing in the area.

Police seized 15 bags of red pills, a total of 2920 pills, 103 grams of methamphetamine and other items for using and selling drugs.


The two suspects are being questioned by the specialized police force to find more people involved, and will be sent to the provincial court to deal with the procedure. MCPN

You May Also Like

Vietnam Closes Borders

cne 0

Seven New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed

cne 0

Another COVID-19 case Brings Total To 87

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *