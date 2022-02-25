Preah Sihanouk Province: A train belonging to ROYAL RAILWAY company caught fire.

According to the Prey Nob District Police Inspector, Lieutenant Colonel Oung Vuthy, the incident occurred at 3:10 am on February 25 near Boeung village. Veng, Veal Renh commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province.

Lt. Col. Oung Vuthy said that one of the trains that caught fire belonged to ROYAL RAILWAY- BB-1061, a diesel locomotive traveling from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville, driven by Oun Lin Win, male, 31 years old.

According to the Prey Nob District Police Inspector, according to the explanation of the train driver, Oun Lin Win, he was driving in the direction from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville when he arrived at the train station in Veal Renh he avoided another train heading from Sihanoukville to Phnom Penh. Then he drove the train forward a little and hit the brakes, and an electrical issue caused a fire. He immediately reported to the police to come down and help extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured. NKD

*One month ago, two trains collided on the same stretch of line.